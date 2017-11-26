Two people shot in Wilmington on Sunday night

Two people were found shot in Wilmington on Sunday night.

Lieutenant Boucher with the Wilmington Police Department said a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in a home in the 400 block of Bladen Street. The man's name and age have not been released.

In the 400 block of Bess Street, another man, whose name and age have also not been released, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Boucher said it is not known if these incidents are related.

The first reported call of gunfire came in at 6:37 p.m.

A resident who lives in the area said the shootings were related to a robbery.

We are working to get more details and will share them when they are available.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.