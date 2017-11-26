Walkerworld: Castle Hayne man explains how the 'organic artist retreat' came to be

In 1999, Allen Walker purchased a small fishing shack nestled quietly on the Cape Fear River in Castle Hayne that would soon become a place for people to escape reality called, Walkerworld.

Walker describes it as a place where people of all ages can come to find their inner child.

“Children of all ages can have fun,” Walker said. “But even some curmudgeons come and they're a little bit on edge at first, and before it’s over with, they’ve got a smile on their face for sure.”

He says it is an “organic artist retreat.” His website says it is a world created from the past that allows you to be present.

Walker is a carpenter by trade, so the evolution of the tiny fishing shack he bought it as is was inevitable.

As he started expanding the place, he had all types of extra and leftover materials that he didn’t know what to do with. He said it would cost him about $400 to put them all in the landfill. So instead, he decided to incorporate these materials into the home to build “really funky, beautiful, unique spaces.”

Just driving up to the property you will come across old-fashioned cars with plants growing out of them, old street signs that have nothing to do with where you are randomly placed along the driveway, mirrors so you can, as Walker says, “just check yourself out,” and any other funky and quirky thing you can possibly imagine.

Once you are inside the home you soon notice there are very few walls. Walker said he doesn’t like walls and his whole ideology for the home is “breaking walls down.” He sees walls as a metaphor for stopping people from doing the things they want to do and he doesn’t believe people should live that way.

Other than very few walls, tons of artwork from various people that have stayed there can be seen throughout the house, as well as alarm clocks hanging from the ceiling, more street signs, pianos that play themselves, a boat hanging upside down on the ceiling that spans the entire length of the house, just to name a few things. There is something new and quirky everywhere you turn.

Walker lives in the home but rents it out on Airbnb. He also rents it out for weddings and other types of parties. When the home is being rented he has a guest house that he also built on the property where he stays.

Walker says he believes Walkerworld attracts very open-minded type of people, but that’s not to say it’s not for everyone.

“I love it when I have people that come, that it’s a little much for them at first and then they just slowly can’t say no anymore and they just break down and we’re hugging and kissing each other before it’s over with,” Walker said. “That’s the beautiful thing. There’s something that happens here that I don’t really understand and I’m not even in control of, it’s just like, somehow I have suggested it and it’s more likely to happen because of the willingness to just try this.”

Walker likes to say that the place is “perfectly, imperfect.”

“I think that’s the big thing, to be okay with being imperfect and then realizing that that is perfect.”

Growing up, Walker’s dad was a builder so the two of them were always building something together. He says they spent more time doing the things they enjoyed doing rather than spending time working doing they things they don’t like doing, to get the things they wanted.

“We had less, real financial security but we, spent more time enjoying [ourselves] than most people I know,” Walker said. “And that is why the place is like it is and has the really, really beautiful energy for me.”

Out of the whole 10 acres, Walker said his favorite thing about the place is when his three kids come to stay with him.

“My favorite thing about the place is when my children and their friends come and run wild,” Walker said. “Something is offered here that they can’t go to other places and get. We allow the children to find themselves, finding themselves.”

Walker said he built the whole place for his kids.

“I built the place, not necessarily for their approval, but to show them I could do something. And they feel that way.”

Overall, Walkerworld can be seen as a metaphor for how Walker views the world. He says society has an agenda for how things should be and he completely disagrees with it.

“Open mind is the most beautiful word,” Walker said.”It’s just like, figuring out a way for everything to be okay when there’s nothing wrong to start with.”

