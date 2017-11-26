Speedway station on Gordon Road robbed for second time in eight days

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >>
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >>