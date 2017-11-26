Speedway station on Gordon Road robbed for second time in eight days

Two armed robbery suspects are pictured in photos taken from surveillance footage at the Speedway station on Gordon Road. (Source: NHCSO)

The same Speedway gas station on Gordon Road that was robbed last weekend was apparently held up again by armed suspects early Sunday morning.

According to information from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, two men robbed the Speedway at 6769 Gordon Road around 5 a.m. Sunday during a shift change. The suspects entered the store, demanded cash from the clerks and stole cigarettes before locking the two clerks in a bathroom.

The suspects then fled on foot.

This Speedway was robbed in a similar fashion last Saturday.

One suspect is a black male who stands about 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with dark pants and carrying a semi-automatic revolver.

The other suspect is a 5-7, 180-pound white male wearing a dark jacket, a dark hat and black shoes. He had a large revolver with a 6-8 inch barrel.

Both men were wearing some type of fabric that covered their faces during the hold-up.

Anyone with information could call the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4162 or submit a crime tip here.

