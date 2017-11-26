Vehicle fire leads to partial closure of US 421

Flames can be seen from a vehicle fire Sunday on US 421 in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

A vehicle caught fire and caused part of US 421 to close on Sunday afternoon.

New Hanover County dispatch said the first call for the fire came in at 4:41 p.m.

Dispatch said the fire wasn't the result of an accident and that no one was injured.

