Leland family illuminates the night with 35,000-light display

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.More >>
It's something you might not expect on church grounds: a repair shop.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>
Witnesses say the suspect walked into the store with his hands up, brandishing the gun, as he yelled and screamed.More >>