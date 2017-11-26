Leland family illuminates the night with 35,000-light display

A Leland family flipped the switch on a 35,000-light display Sunday night.

Hundreds gathered at 143 Woodford Road to watch the Talley family's annual light display.

“This is a big night for us, we love this night every year we get to do this. And it’s a ton of fun,” said Aaron Talley.

Talley has been putting this display together for years. It started with just two boxes of icicle lights, gifted by his mother-in-law. It has become a holiday tradition for many in the area.

It's a family affair for the Talley's. Aaron's brother-in-law gave him the idea years ago.

“It was one of those Christmas light shows that you see on TV. Immediately we just thought of him. He’s a huge fan of Christmas and seeing people come together and enjoy the holiday season,” said Ashley Lindbert.

For the family and the community, the night is about much more than lights.

“People come year after year so it just becomes a tradition for everybody,” said Leland resident Kristina Cunningham.

The show is synchronized to Christmas music, a process that takes Aaron Talley months to complete.

"Ultimately the reason I started doing this was to give something back," said Talley.

Perhaps the two that have gotten the most from the lights display are his two sons, Aiden and Eli.

"He's always thoughtful and he always lets me help because he believes we can reach the community in a lot of ways so I try to help him out a little bit," said Aiden

The Talley's show will run through Christmas seven days a week. The show runs 5:30 - 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It goes until 9:30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

