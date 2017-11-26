Surfing with the mayor-elect of Carolina Beach

The mayor-elect of Carolina Beach is already hard at work hosting informal events to meet with his constituents.

Mayor-elect Joe Benson hosted a surf with the mayor event Sunday at Carolina Beach. It was a way to informally talk about environmental issues with residents.

"I enjoy this kind of stuff and I feel more relaxed in a bathing suit, a visor, and a pair of sunglasses than in a formal setting," Benson said.

Though the waves weren't exactly up to par for surfing, Benson did discuss beach re-nourishment, an issue about which he is passionate.

"It relies today on the replenishment of federal dollars providing the bulk of some two-thirds of the money that goes towards putting sand back on the beach that's been eroded," he said. "I researched and I think there are other ways we may be able to address it. But I know that's it's going to involve...this isn't just a municipality effort. It will involve the county and the state."

Benson also talked about ways to cater development to the younger families who have been moving to Carolina Beach.

"The demographics of the town has shifted," he said. "You have more younger families coming in, 30s, maybe early 40s with one or two kids. What can we do based on their inputs to make this an even more family friendly town? The boardwalk renovation was a master stroke and there's other things that we can do and I think as a council we intend to do over the next few years."

The mayor-elect will hold another informal event next with Councilman-elect JoeDan Garza on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Good Hops Brewing.

