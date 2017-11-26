What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Catfish Strips
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Dinner Roll
Cucumber Cup
Broccoli & Carrots
Pineapple Tidbits
Brunswick County
Cheesy Sticks
Hot Dog
Baked Beans
Carrot/Cucumber Cup
Pears
Columbus County
Lasagna
Corndog
Peaches
Broccoli & Cheese
Cor
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Orange Wedges
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Popcorn Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Vegetable Soup
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Tater Tots
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Orange
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Corndog Nuggets
Chicken Filet
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Pinto Beans
Sliced Tomatoes
Pineapple Tidbits
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.