Thousands expected at 34th annual Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla

The scene on the shore just before the start of Saturday's Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla. (Source: WECT)

The 34th annual Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla is underway after getting started at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Thousands are expected to line the intercoastal waterways on the island to watch 30 illuminated boats float by.

Awards are given out for multiple categories including best in show, fan favorite, and best crew spirit.

Some even take to the water themselves to enjoy the show, including Hadley Iacovelli and her family, who have been doing so for years.

"It's pretty fun. The kids have some great memories from it." she said. "My daughter Eleanor talks about the shark she saw a couple years ago and some of the boats kinda stick with you. It's pretty cool to live in a place where you can get out there and watch floating lights."

The parade will end with a fireworks show.

Voting takes place on the Blockade Runner Resort Pier. Check back later for results from the parade.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.