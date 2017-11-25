Crowd enjoys 'floating lights' at 34th annual Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla

The Best Powerboat from 23-31 feet award went to Charlie No. 16 captained by Patrick and Christina Hudson of Wilmington. (Source: Beth W. Hedgepeth)

The Best in Show award went to J&B No. 10 captained by Bob Bleecker of Fayetteville. (Source: Beth W. Hedgepeth)

C'Mon Cletus, captained by Mark and Leslie Armstrong of Hampstead, took the People's Choice Award at Saturday's flotilla. The boat encouraged animal adoption in support of non-profit Rescue Connect. (Source: Beth W. Hedgepeth)

It's a parade on the water and big crowds showed up Saturday to see it at the 34th annual Wrightsville Beach Holiday Flotilla.

Thousands were expected to line the intercoastal waterways on the island to watch 30 illuminated boats float by.

Awards are given out for multiple categories including best in show, fan favorite, and best crew spirit.

Some even take to the water themselves to enjoy the show, including Hadley Iacovelli and her family, who have been doing so for years.

"It's pretty fun. The kids have some great memories from it," she said. "My daughter Eleanor talks about the shark she saw a couple years ago and some of the boats kind of stick with you. It's pretty cool to live in a place where you can get out there and watch floating lights."

The parade ended with a fireworks show.

Voting takes place on the Blockade Runner Resort Pier. Click here for a list of winners and photos of the winning boats.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.