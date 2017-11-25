Wilmington business owners busy on Small Business Saturday

The Cotton Exchange in Wilmington was busier than usual Saturday as tourists and locals were driven to shop local.

Saturday, Nov. 25 is Small Business Saturday, which is designed to encourage consumers to think local when doing their holiday shopping.

The Heart of NC is one of the stores that was bustling with shoppers. Co-owner Anna LaRue explained why it is important to shop local.

"When you're shopping local, you're supporting not only the little guys, but your own community," she said. "The trail that gets those goods and services to the small businesses, you're not only supporting us, you're supporting the candle makers, and the brewmasters, and the winemakers, and the quilt makers and the drivers that get the stuff here."

The Heart of NC is a super local way to shop small since everything in the store comes from within the state.

"Everything in here has to be made in North Carolina to even be in here," LaRue said. "We represent the whole state. We don't want to be known as just a Wilmington store or a beach store. We're a North Carolina store so we have stuff from the mountains to the coast, Boone, Asheville, Raleigh, Charlotte, little towns you've never heard of before, we love them (and) of course Wilmington and surrounding areas, and the Outer Banks."

LaRue added that most stores in the Cotton Exchange are open seven days a week and that all would be glad to help with holiday shopping.

