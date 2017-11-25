Police tried to pull teen over before crash that killed a man in Raleigh residence

Police in North Carolina say they tried to pull a teenager over for speeding just moments before his car crashed into a home early Friday morning, killing a man inside.

Raleigh police said the officer backed off the traffic stop and did not chase 19-year-old Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya because department policy prohibits chases for traffic offenses.

Authorities say Bautista-Montoya then crashed into the Raleigh home, killing 42-year-old Anthony Joseph Gaines. Three children in the home were not hurt.

Police said in a statement that Bautista-Montoya is charged with driving while intoxicated and felony death by motor vehicle. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Two other people were in Bautista-Montoya's car but were not hurt.

