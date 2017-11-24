Angelic oyster? Wilmington woman finds heavenly image in oyster

A Wilmington woman was enjoying a meal with her family Thursday when she discovered what some on Facebook said looked like an image of a kneeling angel in an oyster. (Source: Facebook)

A Wilmington woman was enjoying a meal with family Thursday when she discovered what some say looks like an image of a kneeling angel in an oyster.

Carolyn Courtney told WECT that she was at her sister-in-law's house on Thanksgiving when they were having oysters in the backyard.

She shared a picture of one of the oysters on social media but said she didn't notice the angelic image until a friend pointed it out.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.