Suggs tallied 20 in Seahawks' win over Catawba

Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs scored a game-high 20 points and redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNCW past Catawba, 74-59, in a non-conference women's basketball game at Trask Coliseum on Friday afternoon.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Seahawks, who improved to 3-2 on the season. The game served as an exhibition contest for Catawba, an NCAA Division II school.

Suggs, who matched her career high with 20 points, converted 9-of-12 field goal attempts while adding five rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes.

DeGraaf fashioned her fourth career double-double after tallying 13 of her 16 points in the second half to go with her season-high 10 rebounds. The Springboro, Ohio, native also recorded her fifth consecutive double-digit scoring output to begin the season.

Senior guard Madison Raque chipped in 17 points on 8-for-15 shooting for the Seahawks, who shot a season-high 51.9 percent from the field.

Catawba, which is 2-3 in regular season play, was led by senior forward Terri Rogers' 17 points and 14 rebounds. The Burlington, N.C., product was 5-for-16 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

Key Moment: Trailing by a 44-42 margin with 3:30 left in the third quarter, the Seahawks put together an 18-3 run over the next eight minutes for a 60-47 lead they did not relinquish. Suggs tallied six points during the run for UNCW.



Up Next: UNCW plays its third game in five days on Sunday afternoon when the Seahawks make the trip to Furman for a 2 p.m. tilt with the Paladins.

- UNCWsports.com