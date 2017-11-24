Victim in fatal crash went 'above and beyond' to make people smile

State troopers said Jennifer McDuffie, 40, died after she crashed her car into a tree in Pender County Thursday. (Source: E.J. McDuffie)

Friends say the victim in a fatal Thanksgiving crash made it her mission to bring a smile to people's face and get to know her customers everyday at work.

"She was such a friendly outgoing and loving person, she had such a beautiful soul," Shannon McHone said. "It's heartbreaking to hear of her passing."

State troopers said Jennifer McDuffie died after she crashed her car into a tree Thursday morning.

McDuffie worked at the McDonald's drive thru window off South College Road in Wilmington. McHone said McDuffie first took her order back in 2006 and their relationship took off.

"She touched the lives of everyone who met her," McHone explained. "Even if it was for a brief two or three minute conversation at McDonald's, she genuinely reached out, touched her life and made it better for knowing her."

Her love and compassion is hard to find in an employee working early morning shifts day in and day out. McHone said McDuffie's kind soul will be missed and hope others take note of the life the 40-year-old mother led.

"The more people that are open and honest and welcoming of others, the better off we are as human beings," McHone added. "She was the living example of that."

