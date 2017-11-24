Small businesses adapt to online shopping, preserve personal 'charm'

Small businesses, like Mug and Pia, have adapted to the popularity of online shopping by developing their own websites. (Source: WECT)

Small Business Saturday marks one of the biggest days of the year for shops across the United States.

"For us, it is actually priceless," Kim Lake, owner of Mug and Pia in Landfall Center, said.

"In those years (since American Express started Small Business Saturday) it has caught on really really well," Pam Beam, owner of A Proper Garden, added.

Both owners don't expect hordes of customers rushing in to grab the closest item, a sight typically reserved for Black Friday. But there is a common theme you'll find between the small businesses and big box stores nationwide.

"I first started with a catalog and that's incredibly costly," Beam explained. "I saw the wisdom in doing the web page."

Beam and Lake both developed websites for their business, allowing customers to shop from the comfort of their own couch.

"Nowadays, you do have to be proactive with the online," Lake explained. "But you can never forget customer service and why you are in business."

Both business owners say they will continue to provide customers with new ways to shop while preserving the charm that keeps their small businesses open.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.