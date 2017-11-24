Child hit by car in Leland

Leland police are responding to a report of a child hit by a vehicle Friday evening. (Source: WECT)

A 2-year-old child was hit by a car in Leland Friday evening.

Leland Police Chief Mike James confirmed that a child was hit by a vehicle on Village Road shortly before 6 p.m.

According to Chief James, the child was taken to the hospital. There is no word at this time on the child's condition.

