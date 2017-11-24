Child's condition improving after accident in Leland; driver wil - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Child's condition improving after accident in Leland; driver will not be charged

Leland police responded to a report of a child hit by a vehicle Friday evening. (Source: WECT) Leland police responded to a report of a child hit by a vehicle Friday evening. (Source: WECT)
LELAND, NC (WECT) -

A 2-year-old child was hit by a car in Leland Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Village Road NE shortly before 6 p.m.

According to Leland Police Department officials, the child was taken to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

In an email sent Saturday night, a Leland police official said the 2-year-old's condition is improving.

The email went on to state that detectives determined no charges will be filed against the driver in this case.

