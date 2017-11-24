Tennessee beats NC State 67-58 for 3rd in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Grant Williams scored 14 points to help Tennessee beat North Carolina State 67-58 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jordan Bowden scored all 10 of his points after halftime for the Volunteers (4-1). That included a long jumper to beat the shot clock with 43.3 seconds left, keeping Tennessee in control down the stretch as the Wolfpack tried to mount a comeback.

Tennessee shot 38 percent but made 8 of 18 3-pointers and scored 22 points off 21 Wolfpack turnovers. That secured its best finish in an early-season tournament since finishing third in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in 2011.

Allerik Freeman scored 14 points to lead N.C. State (5-2), which opened its stay in the Bahamas with an upset of No. 2 Arizona. But the Wolfpack made too many mistakes and went just 3 of 16 from 3-point range to suffer a second straight loss.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: First-year coach Kevin Keatts has talked often about building a culture around his team's fullcourt pressure and a demand for his players to compete at all times. Wednesday's 90-84 win against Arizona offered a best-case scenario of what can happen when his team plays with a fearless edge. But Thursday's 64-60 loss to Northern Iowa followed by this one offer a reminder that Keatts will need time to change the Wolfpack's fortunes.

Tennessee: The Volunteers opened the tournament with a comeback 78-75 overtime win against No. 18 Purdue, then built a double-figure lead on No. 5 Villanova before falling 85-76 in the semifinals. They never trailed in Friday's finale to finish 2-1 in the tournament.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Penn State visits the Wolfpack on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Tennessee: The Volunteers host Mercer on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)