Christmas tree lots prepared despite shortage

Christmas Tree lots across Wilmington say they're stocked up and ready to go despite a shortage of some of the most popular trees. (Source: WECT)

Christmas tree lots across Wilmington say they're stocked up and ready to go despite a shortage of some of the most popular trees.

It could be harder to find trees between 5 ft. and 9 ft. due to the time many of them were planted.

Many of the pines went into the ground around 2008 or 2009 during the economic recession. Growers decided to plant less during that time because most people opted for cheaper artificial trees.

Now with the economy improving, more people like Faith Hommel and her family are headed out to lots across the city.

“The smell, I love the smell of a real tree," said Hommel. "It smells so good, and I love the imperfections in it, so you can really make it your own.”

Hommel and her family went to Port City Produce to look for a tree somewhere around 7 ft. tall.

Andrew Cameron, with Port City Produce, said the stand was prepared for the influx of people.

“This weekend if definitely the kick-start," said Cameron. I think it is a big tradition for people to come out right after Thanksgiving.”

Cameron also added the stand was trying to do its best to keep prices low.

“Our first order was a little smaller," he said. "Then we got another order of about 200 trees or so with a little bit bigger ones, so we got a good selection of all different size trees this year.”

Hommel and her family were able to find the perfect tree, and she said the experience was all about coming together.

“All of a sudden it is Christmas, so it is nice to seize the opportunity to enjoy the season," she said. "From the very beginning, I love being together with family.”

For more information on Port City Produce click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.