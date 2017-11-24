1 person dead after tank explosion at Nash County plant

Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Investigators said someone set two fires inside the store.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Several officers responded to reports of early morning Black Friday fights at the Riverchase Galleria.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
Chesterfield Police have released the identities of the three victims killed in Chester on Thanksgiving night, as well as the suspect they have in custody.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
The car crashed into the lake when the mother swerved to avoid a dog in the road.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>