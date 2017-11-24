NC DHHS: About 6,000 affected by data breach

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has sent out a warning about a data breach containing personal information of thousands of people. (Source: NC Dept. of Health and Human Services)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has sent out a warning about a data breach containing personal information of thousands of people.

In a news release sent Friday afternoon, DHHS says it has notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights that a spreadsheet containing names, social security numbers and test results for about 6,000 people “was sent in error to a vendor in an unencrypted email”. According to the release, the included individuals “underwent routine drug screenings for employment, intern and volunteer opportunities at DHHS”.

The release says DHHS began an investigation after learning about the data breach on Sept. 27 of this year, and worked with the vendor to get rid of any personal information in the spreadsheet. The agency mailed letters to individuals affected by the data breach, and suggested they put a fraud alert on their credit files. Those individuals can call the following credit bureaus to initiate that process:

Equifax: 1-800-525-6285

Experian: 1-888-397-3742

TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289

People who may be affected by the incident can call 1-800-662-7030 with questions.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved