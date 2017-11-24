Christmas train and light spectacular kicks off this weekend

All aboard! A fun event for you and your family kicks off in Downtown Wilmington this Friday and Saturday night!

It's the Wilmington Railroad Museum's Christmas Train and Light Spectacular, which features more than 20,000 lights, hundreds of trains, christmas displays, toys, and much more.

The event is held each Friday and Saturday night at the museum on Nutt street from 6:30-8pm through December 30th.

If you head out this weekend, they will have cookies, cider, and Santa will be stopping by.

"I hope it will bring out the joy of the season perhaps a little nostalgia for the older folks who remember when they played with trains on christmas morning, then they can share the joy among the generations," said Mark Koenig, Executive Director of the Wilmington Railroad Museum.

This is the sixth year for the event, cost of admission is $5 dollars.

