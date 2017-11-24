Runners shed Thanksgiving calories in first annual Black Friday Dash

Hundreds braved the chilly weather on Black Friday morning -- ready to burn off some of those Thanksgiving calories.

The first annual Black Friday Dash took place Friday. The 5K started at Waterline Brewing Company and running the length of the newly completed Downtown Riverwalk. The race started with a 1 mile fun run for kids, the young at heart, and even a few pets participated. For the past 10 years the race was called Gallop for the Gravy, and held on Thanksgiving.

"We wanted to change it up a bit, no one else is doing anything on Black Friday, people can go for a run, have some food and beer, and support our local businesses downtown by doing a little shopping," said Allen Quigley, Event Organizer.

The event was sponsored by Wilmington West Rotary with proceeds going to charities including the YMCA, DREAMS, Kids Making It, and Blue Ribbon Commission.

