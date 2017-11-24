Lower Cape Fear Hospice hosts 31st festival of trees

The Lower Cape Fear Hospice is hosting its 31st Cape Fear Festival of Trees at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. (Source: Lower Cape Fear Hospice)

The Lower Cape Fear Hospice is hosting its 31st Cape Fear Festival of Trees at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The Festival of Trees is one of the Cape Fear's longest running holiday traditions.

Close to fifty uniquely decorated trees will be placed throughout the aquarium for the public to see.

Each of the trees are sponsored by local business or individuals in memory of someone who went through the hospice center.

The event is a way to raise money to assist with patient care at the hospice center.

One of the organizers said they have raised $56,000 through the sponsorships this year. She said that is the most they have raised through this event in the past five years.

The festival runs from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31. It is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

