Shoppers score big on pre-Black Friday deals

Gone seem to be the days of waking up early the Friday after Thanksgiving, in hopes of scoring some sweet shopping deals.

Now, Black Friday shopping is starting on Thursday.

"I don't like it. I like it better on Friday," said Target shopper Virginia Hines.

Some shoppers were certainly bigger fans than others, like sisters Stephanie and Shannon Sicily.

"I actually like it better on a Thursday than Friday," said Shannon. "I do too because I get to sleep in," added Stephanie.

This year, most major stores opened their around 5 p.m.

But to be first in line at Best Buy, the wait started much earlier.

One shopper arrived at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, camping out and taking shifts with family members.

The line wrapped all the way around the building spanning hundreds of people. But shoppers said the deals were worth the wait.

"We came to buy TVs because we are proud new homeowners and this is how we're treating ourselves," said Sicily.

Many shoppers planned to shop as long as they could, hoping to finish most of their Christmas shopping in one day.

Some stores that opened early will close around midnight to restock and reopen early Friday morning.

