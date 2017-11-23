Unsung heroes: 911 call center there for you in your time of need

They pick up the phones in your most vulnerable moments. That means there's no holiday break for 911 call centers across the country.

"This will be the first time I've had to work completely all day holiday," Alyssa Wilson, a telecommunications specialist with the New Hanover County 911 call center said.

Wilson's passion for helping the public brought her to this job six months ago. She works 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving but doesn't mind -- someone has to work the phones and she is more than willing to step up.

"The need doesn't end, there's always going to be somebody that needs us to be here and that's really what brings me in," Wilson explained as she monitored the call logs. "It's not a matter of what exactly they need, it's that they are in need of something."

The Thanksgiving shift isn't reserved only for newcomers. Roscoe Harris will soon finish his 18th year working for the county and said he's in his comfort zone answering calls on the holidays -- with approval from an understanding family, of course.

"I love what I do I think I'm pretty good at what I do I love to make a difference in someone's life," Harris explained. "My wife has unfortunately gotten used to that over 32 years of marriage she's gotten used to that."

Harris and his team said it was a quiet morning shift for a holiday. Typically, they see the potential for more calls about fires and domestic incidents.

"You would think with our job we would want those calls but we are happy if they don't come," Harris said. "They are our citizens we really want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible."

