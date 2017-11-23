WPD officer receives award for saving life of little girl who was choking

WPD Sgt. Alanna Williams received a lifesaving award last week at the WPD awards ceremony for saving a little girl from choking.

Sgt. Williams said she was at her daughters birthday party when she noticed a lot of commotion going on.

She went over to see what was going on and some of the parents told her that one of the little girls was choking on a piece of candy.

Williams immediately sprang into action.

She told someone to call 9-1-1 while she administered back slaps and chest thrusts on the little girl.

Soon the piece of candy became unlodged and it was clear the little girl was going to be okay.

Williams said the most memorable thing from that day was what she overheard the parent say to the 9-1-1 dispatchers.

“The most memorable thing about that was as the mother was on the phone with 9-1-1, she said, “I think my daughter’s going to be okay. There’s a police officer here helping her,”" Williams said.

Williams said being able to help people is exactly why she wanted to become a police officer.

“To help people and just to know that even though some of the people there may not have known me, they knew I was an officer,” Williams said. “And they knew they could come to me for help. I mean that’s why I’m here.”

