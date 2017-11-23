Some head to the movie theater for non-traditional Thanksgiving celebration

Not everyone spent their day sitting around a table with family and friends this Thanksgiving Holiday. (Source: WECT)

Not everyone spent their day sitting around a table with family and friends this Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Dozens of people went to The Pointe 14 at Barclay movie theater to see some of this holiday season's biggest hits.

"We have decided to make it a really fun Thanksgiving instead of staying at home all day long and cooking," said Nancy Stickley, who came with her family to the theater. "Then you have got 10 minutes of eating everything that you have worked so hard for, which we appreciate don't get us wrong. At the same time we don't have to clean up or anything, so today we are doing a movie and this is a great place to do it."

Stickley said she and her family were going to see The Star before going out to eat for dinner.

She also said it didn't matter where you spent Thanksgiving, but who you spent it with.

"We are going to embrace the ones that are going to be with us," said Stickley.

