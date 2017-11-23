Wilmington volunteers to deliver one ton of Thanksgiving Day food to those in need

In total, about one ton of food went into the meals: 83 turkeys, 19.5 gallons of gravy, 322 pounds corn, 232 pounds of cranberry sauce, 366 pounds of green beans, 319 pounds of yams, 282 pounds of corn, and 1000 yeast rolls. (SOURCE: WECT)

About 200 volunteers gathered at the Myrtle Grove Christian School gymnasium on Thanksgiving Day morning to prepare meals for needy families and older adults in the community.

“We’re going to be delivering right at 1,000 meals,” said Jerry Cannon, who helped organize the massive meal preparation on behalf of Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church. Cannon said the planning process began Labor Day weekend, and the actual meal preparation began Wednesday night.

In total, about one ton of food went into the meals: 83 turkeys, 19.5 gallons of gravy, 322 pounds corn, 232 pounds of cranberry sauce, 366 pounds of green beans, 319 pounds of yams, 282 pounds of corn, and 1,000 yeast rolls, according to Cannon.

33 years ago, the annual Thanksgiving meal preparation was created by the Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church to give Meals on Wheels personnel the day off. Today, the volunteers continue to help Meals on Wheels, but the food also feeds other populations.

Volunteers will deliver the food to Meals on Wheels, Solomon Towers, families in need referred by local schools, and centers for adults with intellectual disabilities, said Cannon.

“I love helping other people,” said Christina Smith, who volunteered assembling the food into bags. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to be able to do this for the first time this year."

The dinners include turkey, dressing and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, corn, roll and pumpkin pie.

“It feels really great because some kids might not get the opportunity to eat every day,” said Tim Richardson, an elementary school student who was volunteering.

