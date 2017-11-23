Walking Tall Mission hosts Thanksgiving meal

Walking Tall Missions in Wilmington will host a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for those in need. (Source: Walking Tall Wilmington)

Walking Tall Missions in Wilmington will host a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for those in need.

The meal starts at 5:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Anyone is allowed to come and volunteers are needed.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Randy Evans at 919-349-1993 or walkingtallwilmington@gmail.com.

