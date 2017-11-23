Walking Tall Mission hosts Thanksgiving meal - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Walking Tall Mission hosts Thanksgiving meal

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
Walking Tall Missions in Wilmington will host a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for those in need. (Source: Walking Tall Wilmington) Walking Tall Missions in Wilmington will host a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for those in need. (Source: Walking Tall Wilmington)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Walking Tall Missions in Wilmington will host a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for those in need. 

The meal starts at 5:00 p.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church. 

Anyone is allowed to come and volunteers are needed.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Randy Evans at 919-349-1993 or walkingtallwilmington@gmail.com.

For more information on Walking Tall Wilmington click here. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Video: Teacher appears to do drugs in classroom

    Video: Teacher appears to do drugs in classroom

    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:19 AM EST2017-11-23 16:19:48 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:19 AM EST2017-11-23 16:19:48 GMT

    Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.

    More >>

    Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.

    More >>

  • Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:10 AM EST2017-11-23 15:10:25 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly