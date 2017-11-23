Warrior Family Ministries hosting annual feast for law enforcement

Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
A gun dealer has the right to deny a customer, even if that person passes a background check. Christopher Mason believes the gun shop abused that right and judged him by his appearance and race.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Thanksgiving morning in Pell City.More >>
The woman allegedly told a DEA agent the harassment started because she felt ignored when Stewart didn’t sign a piece of memorabilia for her.More >>
