Warrior Family Ministries hosting annual feast for law enforcement

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A Wilmington ministry will welcome those who serve and their families for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday afternoon.

Warrior Family Ministries will serve up a hot meal to first responders and veterans at their headquarters off Central Boulevard in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

There' s still time to volunteer or bring food to our first responders and veterans. If you are interested in helping out, call 910-769-2490

