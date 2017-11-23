Warrior Family Ministries hosting annual feast for law enforcement

The Warrior Family Ministry will serve up hot meals for first responders and veterans Thursday. (Source: WECT)

A Wilmington ministry will welcome those who serve and their families for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday afternoon.

Warrior Family Ministries will serve up a hot meal to first responders and veterans at their headquarters off Central Boulevard in the Sunset Park neighborhood.

There' s still time to volunteer or bring food to our first responders and veterans. If you are interested in helping out, call 910-769-2490

