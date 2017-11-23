3 injured in NC mall parking lot shootout

Three people were injured and two people are in custody after a shootout at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall.

Police say the shootout began around midnight after several people agreed to meet in the parking lot of the mall after mall business hours. A fight took place between the individuals, and during the altercation, someone pulled out a handgun and fired numerous gunshots.

Three victims were transported in personal vehicles to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. One victim is in critical, but stable, condition. The other two are listed in fair condition.

Police say this was not a random incident. The mall was closed at the time of the shooting, and the Fayetteville Police Department had increased security around the mall for the busy shopping weekend.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective J. Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477)