Pender County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Pender County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

A Pender County woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash. (Source: WECT) A Pender County woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash. (Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Currie woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pender County early Thursday morning, according to State Highway Patrol officials.

The wreck happened around  6:20 a.m. on US 421 near Richard Switch Road in Currie.

According to the Highway Patrol officials, Jennifer McDuffie ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say it is unclear if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

McDuffie worked as a drive-thru cashier at the McDonald's on South College Road near UNCW.

“I knew her very well. She was a wonderful lady. Everything about her, her personality. The customers loved her. She will be missed,” said a co-worker.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Video: Teacher appears to do drugs in classroom

    Video: Teacher appears to do drugs in classroom

    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:19 AM EST2017-11-23 16:19:48 GMT
    Thursday, November 23 2017 11:19 AM EST2017-11-23 16:19:48 GMT

    Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.

    More >>

    Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.

    More >>

  • Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Pastor found dead at parent's home

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-22 23:32:15 GMT
    Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)Quentin Barlow (Source: Family)

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    FedEx worker killed at airport hub

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:10 AM EST2017-11-23 15:10:25 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>

    FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly