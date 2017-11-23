Pender County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
A local pastor was found dead in his family's home Wednesday morning.More >>
FedEx has confirmed that a worker was killed at the airport this morning.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
A Currie woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pender County early Thursday morning, according to State Highway Patrol officials.More >>
