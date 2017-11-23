Pender County woman killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

A Currie woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pender County early Thursday morning, according to State Highway Patrol officials.

The wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. on US 421 near Richard Switch Road in Currie.

According to the Highway Patrol officials, Jennifer McDuffie ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say it is unclear if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

McDuffie worked as a drive-thru cashier at the McDonald's on South College Road near UNCW.

“I knew her very well. She was a wonderful lady. Everything about her, her personality. The customers loved her. She will be missed,” said a co-worker.

