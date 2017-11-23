Amber alert canceled after child found safe - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BREAKING NEWS

Amber alert canceled after child found safe

An amber alert has been canceled after Gage Conley was found safe (Source: NC Amber Alert). An amber alert has been canceled after Gage Conley was found safe (Source: NC Amber Alert).
Theodore Lipscomb was accused of abducting a 1-year-old (Source: NC Amber Alert). Theodore Lipscomb was accused of abducting a 1-year-old (Source: NC Amber Alert).

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Gaston County for abducted child Gage Conley. 

According to the alert, Conley a 1-year-old, had been abducted by Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb. 

The alert was canceled around 4:35 A.M. after officials say Conley was found safe. 

Officials did not release any details about where the child was found, his condition or if any arrests were made. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

