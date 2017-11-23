Amber alert canceled after child found safe

An amber alert has been canceled after Gage Conley was found safe (Source: NC Amber Alert).

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Gaston County for abducted child Gage Conley.

According to the alert, Conley a 1-year-old, had been abducted by Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb.

The alert was canceled around 4:35 A.M. after officials say Conley was found safe.

Officials did not release any details about where the child was found, his condition or if any arrests were made.

