No travel troubles at ILM on busiest travel day of the year. (Source: WECT)

Passengers at Wilmington International Airport experienced ideal holiday travel conditions Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year.

All flights leaving Wilmington were completely booked.Gary Broughton, Deputy Airport Director said there around 13,000 customers both Tuesday and Wednesday.

"All the flights are booked full which is a good thing and I think with the weather we've lucked out there's not any weather issues so far today so it's kept the flights on time moving smoothly and therefore it's kept the crowds down within the terminal," said Broughton.

He also said travel is expected to pick up again Sunday and throughout the holiday season.

