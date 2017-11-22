North Carolina pulls away to earn 86-60 over UNCW

Senior guard Jamie Cherry led five North Carolina players in double figures by scoring a game-high 21 points as the Tar Heels pulled away from UNCW to earn an 86-60 victory over the Seahawks in a non-conference game at Carmichael Arena on Wednesday afternoon.



The Tar Heels, playing their fifth consecutive home game to open the season, improved to 3-2 on the season while the Seahawks dropped to 2-2.



Cherry, who recorded her second 20-point game of the season, made 8-of-14 shots from the floor, including a 4-for-7 effort from three-point range, while adding six assists and five steals.



Freshman center Janelle Bailey added 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting while redshirt freshman guard Jocelyn Jones came off the bench to net 14 points. Sophomore guard Taylor Koenen contributed 12 points while redshirt junior guard Paris Kea chipped in 10 points with eight assists.



Redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf paced UNCW with 18 points, marking her fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The Springboro, Ohio, product shot 6-for-10 from the field, including a 2-for-4 showing from long range, while sinking all four free throws. She also added a team-high seven rebounds.



Senior guard Madison Raque contributed 16 points for the Seahawks, who began a busy stretch of three games in five days.



Key Moment: North Carolina overcame an early 5-4 deficit by scoring 18 of the next 20 points to take a 22-7 lead with 1:23 left in the first quarter. Jones netted all eight of her first quarter points during the run as the Tar Heels never trailed from that point.



