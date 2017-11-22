Police officer injured while responding to house fire

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a home in Bladenboro.

Fire Marshal Kenneth Clark said emergency crews responded to the home at 210 Elizabethtown Road.

Clark said one Bladenboro Police officer, who responded to the scene along with firefighters, had minor burns. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. A mother and three adult children were in the home at the time. They escaped unharmed.

The Red Cross is helping them tonight.

Clark is not sure what caused the fire but he believes it was electrical in nature.

The fire was contained to one room but there is smoke damage in other parts of the house.

