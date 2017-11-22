WPD officer honored for saving man's life

Sgt. Lisa Kittrell with the Wilmington Police Department was one of three officers who received a life saving award at the WPD award ceremony last week. (Source: WECT)

Sgt. Lisa Kittrell with the Wilmington Police Department was one of three officers who received a lifesaving award at the WPD award ceremony last week.

Sgt. Kittrell was called to a scene where a man became unresponsive at a restaurant.

She said when she arrived on scene, the man was laying on the floor in the back of the restaurant.

Sgt. Kittrell immediately started CPR and waited for EMS to arrive on scene.

Once EMS arrived they informed her that they did not have all personnel that they typically have and they needed her help.

So Sgt. Kittrell continued to administer CPR to the man.

"I mean we're all trained on CPR and we all know what to get in there and do," Kittrell said. "You just jump out and you don't really think about it at that time. You just get to it."

Eventually the man was revived and taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Kittrell said she was relieved that the man was able to walk away from the incident alive.

"I thank God for the opportunity and it just turned out well."

Kittrell was thankful that she was recognized for what she did but pointed out that any officer in this situation would have done the same thing.

"Well the thing about this is, a lot of officers, probably most officers, have done stuff like this," Kittrell said. "They just don't get this recognition, but they've done it as well."

