My turn: Finding ways to be thankful during difficult times

“In all things give thanks.” That’s what it says in the Bible. There are times when that may be difficult. But if you really think about it, you may just be able to pull it off. Here are a few examples.

If you can't pay your bills, you can be thankful you are not one of your creditors.

If you think you are getting too much government, you can be thankful we are not getting what we pay for.

If you don't have everything you want, be thankful for the things you don't have that you don't want.

If you don’t like President Trump’s tweets, be thankful they limit him to 280 characters.

Be thankful that our teenagers will ultimately have children of their own who will grow up to be…. teenagers.

And if you don’t like these segments, be thankful I’m only required to do two each week.

So there you have it. With a thankful heart and thankful spirit and a little different look at otherwise difficult situations, you can find a lot of reasons to be thankful.

And if that doesn’t do it for you…be thankful you’re not a turkey this week.

That's my turn. Now it's your turn - to be thankful I hope.

