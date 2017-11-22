Learn about Kwanzaa during event at UNCW

Learn about the traditions, rituals and symbolism of Kwanzaa at an event at UNCW. (Source: WECT)

It’s an opportunity to learn about the traditions, rituals and symbolism of Kwanzaa.

UNCW's Upperman African American Cultural Center hosts a pre-Kwanzaa celebration on Monday, Oct 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the Burney Center.

Speakers will highlight the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa, and discuss their role in the week-long cultural celebration.

Kwanzaa begins on Tuesday, December 26.

