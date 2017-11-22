Burn off calories before your Thanksgiving feast

Thousands join Cape Fear Habitat for the annual Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot. (Source: WECT)

Get a head start on burning off all those Thanksgiving calories.

The Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is Thursday morning.

The event benefits Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, which works with families to build and provide them with safe, affordable homes.

The race includes a 5K timed run or a one-mile walk around the Wrightsville Beach Loop.

Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. for the run and 8:45 for the walk.

