DEQ investigating spike in Gen X levels

Officials with the NC Department of Environmental Quality said they are demanding answers from Chemours for a recent spike in GenX levels at the company's wastewater discharge outfall.

Chemours recently told state officials that data from recent quality tests at the company's wastewater discharge outfall in Fayetteville show concentrations of GenX at 2,400 parts per trillion for samples collected Oct. 27-30 and 290 parts per trillion for samples collected Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

The outfall is not a drinking water source.

“This increase in GenX levels is alarming and we are demanding answers from the company so we can safeguard water for the people of North Carolina,” DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said. “The increased discharge of these fluorinated compounds reinforces the actions we’ve taken to revoke Chemours’ wastewater discharge permit.”

The state's health goal for GenX levels in drinking water is 140 ppt.

DEQ officials said they alerted county health and public water systems in the lower Cape Fear region Wednesday of the test results.

A similar spike in GenX levels at the wastewater discharge outfall occurred in early October, three days after a spill at the Chemours facility. Chemours reported GenX concentrations of 3,700 ppt on Oct. 9.

Last week, the DEQ cited the company for failing to report the Oct. 6 spill and moved to revoke Chemours' wastewater discharge permit.

