Free on-street parking downtown for holiday

In observance of the start of the holiday shopping season, on-street parking in downtown Wilmington will be free Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fees for the city's parking decks will be charged as normal.

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

