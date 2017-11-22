Street Turkeys collect food for those in need

The Wilmington Street Turkeys held their ninth annual food drive on Wednesday to collect food for those in need. (Source: WECT)

Jai Isear said a similar food drive in Charlotte was the inspiration to start the Wilmington branch of the Street Turkeys.

"Our family moved here, and our men's bible study group decided to put our faith into action," said Isear. "We said, 'Hey we can do that here in Wilmington.'"

The Street Turkeys recruit volunteers to stand outside of several local Harris Teeter locations and ask for donations.

When all of the food is collected, volunteers drive the goods to The Landing shopping center in Wrightsville Beach.

"We have over 120 volunteers, and everybody just tells us year after year how they were moved and feel like gosh I got blessed today," said Isear.

All of the food is then distributed to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Isear said he hopes more people will get involved with the cause.

"We want this to be city wide," he said. "We would like this to be a tradition. We have so many families that have made this a family tradition. They bring the kids out and donate a couple of their hours as a family and collecting food. It is really rewarding for the kids to see that too."

You can still donate to the Street Turkeys through Sunday. For more information click here.

