City looking for public's input on new North Waterfront Park

City of Wilmington officials are asking for the public's input on the planned North Waterfront Park. (Source: WECT)

City of Wilmington officials are asking for the public's input on the planned North Waterfront Park.

A drop-in style meeting will be held Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Conceptual designs for the $20-million park will be shown at the meeting. The project is part of the 2016 Parks Bond.

More information on the park can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.