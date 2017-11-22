Downtown holiday tree lighting set for Friday

The downtown tree lighting will take place Friday, Nov. 24, at Riverfront Park. (Source: WECT)

The downtown tree lighting will take place Friday, Nov. 24, at Riverfront Park.

The event, which is presented by the City of Wilmington and the Downtown Business Alliance, will begin with holiday entertainment at 5:30 p.m.

The tree lighting will tale place at approximately 6:25 p.m. with a visit from Santa shortly after.

Vendors will be on hand to sell arts and crafts.

