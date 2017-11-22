Brunswick County sheriff's K9 Sonny passes away

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that K9 Sonny recently passed away due to a medical condition.

Sonny joined the sheriff's office last year from Merit Pit Bull Foundation, a pit bull rescue organization located in Wilmington, and his foster family in Raleigh.

Sonny was assigned to his partner and handler, Officer Rusty Drew, at the Brunswick County Detention Center where he was used to detect drugs.

"Dep. Sonny was very smart and was a very hard worker. With the help of his handler and others from the BCSO K9 Unit, he learned his job very quickly," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "He was also extremely fun loving and playful when off duty."

"My thoughts and prayers are with Detention Officer Drew and the BCSO K9 Unit. Canine deputies and their partners/handlers have a very close bond and losing one is a tremendous loss," Sheriff John Ingram added.

