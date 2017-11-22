Cam Newton posts 2008 mugshot, says he's thankful for second chance

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton chose a unique way to express what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving. (Source: Instagram)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton chose a unique way to express what he's thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Newton posted his mugshot from his arrest in 2008 on an Instagram Tuesday, along with a long post where he said he was thankful for getting a second chance in his life.

"I contemplated posting this and even reluctant about it," Newton wrote in the post. "But as I think about my life and the many things I'm thankful for, I want to be an open book so people can (hear) my testimony and learn form the flaws and mistakes I made."

While a quarterback at the University of Florida, Newton was arrested on Nov. 21, 2008, and charged with burglary, larceny and obstructing justice in connection to the theft of a laptop.

"On this date, I thought my life and my career was over and the fact that I had shamed my family with the media coverage surrounding this situation," Newton said. "I vowed to myself on this day (9 years ago) that, 'I will be better from this situation.'"

The charges were eventually dropped after he completed a court-approved diversion program.

Newton transferred to Blinn College for a season before signing with Auburn, where he led the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in January 2011.

He was the first overall pick of the Panthers on April 28, 2011.

“People wonder why I play the game the way I do, act the way I act, dress the way I dress, and even live the way I live because in some people's eyes I'm not supposed to be here," Newton wrote. "But in my eyes, I'm not going to have any regrets with the second chance God has given me."

The post had more than 210,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.