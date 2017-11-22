Brunswick County authorities seek to ID alleged vehicle burglars

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the Leland Police Department are asking for your help to identify a pair of suspects believed to be responsible for a series of vehicle and home break-ins.

Sheriff's office officials said over the past few weeks there have been several vehicle break-ins on Hunters Ridge Drive and Farm Meadows Drive, as well as home break-ins on Maco Road.

Leland police are also investigating vehicle burglaries in the Grayson Park area that appear to be connected.

Surveillance video obtained by Leland police and posted to Facebook by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office show two suspects attempting to open locked vehicles at one Grayson Park home on Nov. 18.

If you have any information on their identities, please contact Det. McCaffity with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-363-6555 or call the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.

