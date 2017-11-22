TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Middle Sound Loop Road to close for paving

A portion of Middle Sound Loop Road will close overnight for paving this weekend. (Source: Wikimedia)

A portion of Middle Sound Loop Road will close overnight for paving this weekend.

The road will be closed between Market Street to Red Cedar Road from 8 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday and closed again from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be completing the final paving for the Ogden Market Place Development.

